AG: SAINS need to enhance timing, control mechanisms

KUCHING: The Auditor General called on the Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS) to enhance its timing issues as well as instil a control mechanism to better monitor its financial decisions for good governance.

To note, SAINS which is wholly owned by the state government with an authorised and paid-up capital amounting to RM5 million, was formed to spearhead the development and implementation of Information Technology within the state’s government service. Its main activity is to provide information and communication technology to the state government and government agencies.

“Among the weaknesses noted that can be further improved include being late of three to 10 months in signing the contract documents,” highlighted the AG in its Series 2 Report released on Monday. The report contains points from the AG’s audit on SAINS conducted between March and April 2016.

“The management of implementing the contract project was not performed in orderly manner and caused delay between 69 to 397 days. The authority to approve the increased payment of emoluments involved a board member who has vested interest.”

To ensure the company’s sustainability, the Auditor General recommended that the management of SAINS should give due consideration to improve its strategy and prepare a business plan in order to achieve its goal in providing services in foreign markets to enhance the company’s growth.

“SAINS should ensure the contract documents be signed within four months after issuance of the Letter of Acceptance in order to safeguard the interests of both parties,” it further said.

“The state government should have a control mechanism for financial approval related to payment of allowances, emoluments and benefits in kind to ensure good governance.”

Tne audit concluded that the overall financial performance is good while the management of activities and corporate governance are satisfactory.

As at end of 2015, SAINS has four active subsidiaries namely SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd, Stratfos Consulting Sdn Bhd, SAINS Commercial Sdn Bhd and Silicon Communications Sdn Bhd.

The vision of SAINS is to be a world class information communications technology player in this region whereas the mission is to be the preferred long term Information and Communication Technology Solution and Services Provider.

As one of the foremost ICT solution providers in the region, SAINS has won numerous awards both nationally and internationally. National awards include Excellent Complaint Management Award in 2014 presented by the Prime Minister’s Department for its Sarawak Government Citizen Helpline Application, Talikhidmat, FutureGov Malaysia Awards for its U-Library Project in 2013.

Internationally, SAINS has won the Geospatial World Excellence Award in governance category, Land and Survey Information System (LASIS) project in 2012 and the United Nation ‘s World Summit Award in the E-Government & Institutions Category as well as Integrated Court Solution in 2009.