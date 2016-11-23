AG: SEDC should draw up biz plan to enhance Sejadu’s operations

KUCHING: The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) should draw up business plans for its wholly owned subsidiary, Sejadu Sdn Bhd (Sejadu), in order to enhance its revenue and operational costs.

The Auditor General in his Series 2 Report made this suggestion in order to improve and enhance the operations as well as the performance of the company in accordance with its objectives.

“Sejadu should draw up a business plan that focuses on increasing the revenue from hotel operations as well as operational cost control in order to further enhance the company’s profits,” he highlighted in the report released on Monday.

This was in reference to an audit carried out between March to June 2016 which concluded that in overall the financial performance, corporate governance and management of activities of Sejadu is satisfactory, recording accumulated profits of RM23.07 million in the financial year of 2015.

However the net profit was on a downward from 2013 to 2015. The audit findings also revealed the weaknesses in the revenue management and expansion of Riverside Majestic Hotels (RMH) projects.

The total arrears of RMH as of July 2016 amounts to RM0.83 million,” it highlighted. “The cost of RMH expansion project increased by RM14.16 million or 17.2 per cent from the original cost of RM82.53 million to RM96.69 million.

“Also, RSC rental arrears as of July 2016 amounting to RM0.32 million has yet to be collected.”

To note, Sejadu has an authorised capital of RM100 million comprising of 100 million ordinary shares of RM1 each and the paid-up capital is RM72.29 million comprising of 72.289 million units of ordinary shares as at end of 2015.

Its main activity is hotel services which is own and manage the operation of Riverside Shopping Complex which is in accordance with its objectives as per Memorandum of Association.

A management agreement was signed between SSB and Sara Hospitality Sdn Bhd in January 8, 2009 under which the management of hotel operations is carried out by SHSB for a period of 10 years.

In addition, SSB also signed a maintenance agreement with Sara Urusharta Sdn Bhd to manage and maintain RSC.

This agreement has been renewed for a period of 5 years from 1 January 2014 until 31 December 2018.

Both companies, SHSB and SUSB are subsidiaries of SEDC.