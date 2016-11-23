Court 

Alleged wife-beater claims trial

KUCHING: A man charged with beating his wife with a broom claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday.

Awang Abdul Hafiz Awang Seari, 26, pleaded not guilty to committing the offence on his 21-year-old wife.

He allegedly committed the offence around 7pm on Nov 13 in Kampung Lintang.

He appeared before Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad, who released him on cash bail of RM3,000 to be deposited with the court.

She fixed Dec 6 for pre-trial case management.

Awang Abdul Hafiz was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments.

He allegedly lost his temper because of a slow Internet connection on a mobile phone and apparently scolded his wife for it.

He then allegedly poured water on her face and used a broom to hit her on the body and arms.

The wife claimed this was not the first time her husband abused her.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of