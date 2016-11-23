Attractive prizes up for grabs at T Run 1.0

Yeo’s sales manager Tay Boon Huat (third left) hands over Yeo’s products to Tea FM director Chia Chew Boon as Tea FM programme manager Lenny Chew (second right) looks on. (From left) redONE Network Sdn Bhd chief sales officer Ben Teh, See Hua Daily Marketing KL Pattrik Ting, its chief executive officer Ameen Amaendran Abdullah, its chief operating officer Tee Yew Yaw and a staff display the posters. Gree Malaysia Sdn Bhd sales executive Steven SM Siek (fourth left) hands over an air conditioner to Tea FM programme manager and 2016 T Run 1.0 organising chairman Lenny Chew as KTS representatives look on. Sim (fourth right) hands over Julie’s products to Tea FM director Chia Chew Boon as others look on.

KUCHING: 2016 T Run 1.0 will be held starting 6am on Sunday (Nov 27) at Crown Towers.

It is organised by Tea Fm, The Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations Youth Section, The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News.

The run is supported by many, the main ones being Yeo Hiap Seng Trading Sdn Bhd and redONE.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and Life Cafe will also sponsor the prizes.

KTS is giving away a Gree air conditioner among the 76 lucky draw prizes for the runners.

Other prizes are Yeo’s and Julie’s products and Life Cafe vouchers.

Perfect Food Manufacturing (M) Sdn Bhd business development manager William Sim presented 50 goodie bags of Julie products to the organiser recently.

Participants will be given Julie’s products including its new product, Wafer Cubes on that day.

Sim said Julie has a history of more than 30 years and the products made from high quality and healthy ingredients are sold in more than 70 countries.

A total of 1,217 people registered for the run are advised to keep posted on the latest update to be published in the newspapers.

The run is divided into Men’s Open (7 km), Ladies’ Open (7 km) and Men and Women’s Open (3 km), starting and ending at Crown Towers.