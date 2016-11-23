Bersih Sarawak holds vigil for Maria Chin

KUCHING: Bersih Sarawak held a candlelight vigil at Padang Merdeka here on Monday night as part of its effort to demand the release of Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah from police custody in Kuala Lumpur.

The vigil was led by Bersih Sarawak secretariat member Anne Teo and was attended by about 20 supporters. Among them were state PKR vice chairman See Chee How and PKR Wanita national vice-president Voon Shiak Ni.

Teo, when met by reporters, clarified that the habeas corpus writ application filed in Kuala Lumpur yesterday was done by a Kuala Lumpur legal team and not by Bersih Sarawak.

She also did not confirm that the vigil here would be held every night.

“We can only do it nightly if we have enough non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to take turns,” she said.

Chin was arrested a few days before the Bersih 5.0 rally on Saturday under Section 124C of the Penal Code that prohibits acts that ‘threaten parliamentary democracy’.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of not more than 15 years upon conviction.

The section read together with the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (or Sosma) allows detention without trial for 28 days.

Somsa was enacted to replace the Internal Security Act (ISA).

The participants, dressed in yellow Bersih T-shirt and holding lit candles, dispersed after gathering for less than half an hour due to the rain.