CM should revise State budget for 2017 – Jeffrey

BINGKOR assemblyman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan urged Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman to revise and retable the state budget for 2017 in order to incorporate Sabah’s rightful revenue provided in the Federal Constitution which has yet to be given to the State.

This include Sabah’s 40 per cent of the net revenue collected from the State, 10 per cent of import and excise duty for petroleum products, 10 per cent oil export duty, timber export duty for 2017 as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

He reiterated that the five per cent cash payment the State received from the Federal Government was not oil royalty. In fact, he said Sabah had not collected or imposed its rightful 10 per cent royalty on oil and gas extracted in the State by Petronas.

“Sabah has the right to impose 10 per cent ad valorem duty on export.

Jeffrey said the oil extracted from Sabah was RM15.756 billion in 2016 and expected at RM19.7 billion for 2017.

“As such, Sabah has the right to collect export duty amounting to RM1.5756 billion for 2016 and RM1.97 billion for 2017.”

He suggested to Musa to replace royalty with RM1.5756 billion for 2016 and RM1.97 billion for 2017 as the collection of export duty in the budget of the respective years.

Jeffrey also urged the State Government to keep 50 per cent of the ‘five per cent cash payment’ from oil each year as Sabah Sovereign Wealth Fund starting 2017, in which RM985 million was expected to be received next year.