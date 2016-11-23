Cyber gambling menace back in Lawas

KUCHING: Cyber gambling has once again reared its ugly head in Lawas after a period of inactivity following previous rounds of police operations to rid the district of the menace.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the return of the illegal activity was uncovered on Monday during two successful operations by a ‘small’ team of CID personnel despatched from the state police headquarters here.

“A four-man team, led by ASP Lim Jaw Shyong, managed to slip into the almost impregnable district unnoticed and successfully conducted two raids at Jalan Trusan,” he disclosed in a statement to the press yesterday.

Dev Kumar said the first raid took place on the first floor of a shoplot at 10pm when undercover police personnel infiltrated the premises unnoticed by both the gamblers and caretakers inside.

“The 12 gamblers, comprising 10 males and two females aged between 22 and 52 years old were so engrossed on the computer screens that they did not notice the presence of the raiding team.

“Also arrested were three caretakers of the gambling outlet, all of whom are local males aged 26 to 34 years old,” he said, adding two of the gamblers detained were foreign nationals.

A total of 31 computers were seized from the premises along with WiFi peripherals and cash amounting to RM804, which is believed to be proceeds from the gambling activities.

Following the raid, the same police team proceeded to the first floor of another shoplot along the same road at 10.30pm and raided a second gambling outlet.

“Eight gambling machines were seized together with RM2,580 in cash found at the counter. Two males and one female, aged between 19 and 40 years old, were arrested,” he said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.