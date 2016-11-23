DAP reps upset their motions thrown out

STATE Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar dismissed a motion by David Wong Kee Woan (DAP-Pelawan) under Standing Order 23(5) to seek the state government to demand from the federal government funds to start a railway line to connect major cities and towns in Sarawak.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the strategy was to link the growth modes in the SCORE zone to trigger economic growth with spill-over effects throughout the state.

In making the ruling, Asfia said the subject should be treated as seeking grants, charge, expenditure, release, remission or compensation as required under Standing Order 23(5).

“Under Standing Order 23(5), a motion which, directly or indirectly, involves any such grant, charge, expenditure, release, remission or compensation shall be treated as seeking grant, charge, ex penditure, release, remission or compensation, unless the said Minister signifies in writing that it does not go beyond what is incidental only and not of a substantial nature having regard to the purpose of the motion,” Asfia ruled.

Meanwhile, a motion by Ting Tiong Choon (DAP-Pujut) in seeking the Ministry of Local Government to provide minutes of meetings to members of the public was also rejected.

Asfia ruled that the motion had not obtained any direction or consent from the Minister concerned to satisfy the proviso expressly stated under Section 25(3); hence it had to be rejected.

“Under Section 25(3) of the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996, the minutes of all proceedings of the local authority shall at all reasonable times be open to the inspection of the Minister or Permanent Secretary or any Councillor or rate-payer of the local authority and/or any officer of the government, any of whom may at all reasonable times make a copy of any part thereof without fee.

“This is proviso to Section 25(3); provided that the minutes of the proceedings of any committee shall not be open to inspection by a rate-payer unless the Minister otherwise directs.

“The minutes of the proceedings of Local Authorities must be emphatically distinguished from the minutes of the proceedings of the Committee. Furthermore, the minutes of proceedings of the Committee are not for inspection by rate payers unless the Minister otherwise directs.

Under Section 2 of the Local Authorities Ordinance, ‘Minister’ is defined as ‘the Minister of the state government charged with the responsibility for Local Government. Under Section 21(6) of the Local Authorities Ordinance, all meetings of the local authority shall be open to the public and to representatives of the press unless the local authority by resolution at the meeting otherwise decides.

“Provided that this subsection shall not apply to any committee of the local authority unless such committee by resolution otherwise decides,” Asfia added.

“The honourable member from Pujut had not obtained any direction or consent from the Minister concerned to satisfy the proviso expressly stated under Section 25(3). Hence the council refused the application.”

At a press conference later, Wong expressed regret that the state government was not serious about the state’s development.

He pointed out that the matter was raised by an opposition leader from Sarawak in Parliament but the latter was told to refer to the state as there had been no request by the state government in regards to the construction of the railway.

“We were hoping that the state government would pick it up, but it was rejected by the Speaker as he said the subject was under the purview of the federal government and under Standing Order 23(5) matters which involve expenditure, charge and grants must get the consent from the finance minister.

“I’m not asking the state government to come up with funds. My motion is that the state government demand from the federal government for the funding to start a railway line to connect major cities and towns in Sarawak. No matter which way, we lose, you go to Parliament they say go back to Sarawak, you come back to Sarawak and raise the issue in DUN, they say go to Parliament. This is ridiculous and the state government refuses something for Sarawak simply because it is something that came out from the opposition.

“That is why we are backward. I mean Sarawak is so backward because we have a Barisan Nasional (BN) government that obeys Putrajaya instead of standing up for the rights of Sarawak. If they are really for the development of the state and for the rights of Sarawak, we build this railway.

“Don’t talk about devolution of powers, don’t talk about Sarawak rights, you can’t even accept such motion in DUN,” he said.

On his motion to request the local authorities to provide minutes or reports to the public, Ting said all information and processes recorded in the Hansard related to the federal government could be obtained online.

“However, the local government has no information available to the public, although they are dealing with the public’s everyday lives, thus the public can’t monitor or check what the local council is doing,” he added.

As an example, he said Miri Municipal Council has a budget of nearly RM100 million a year but the public have no information on its expenditure.