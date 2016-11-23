DCA to be known as Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia

THE DEPARTMENT of Civil Aviation (DCA) is set to be upgraded into a statutory body to be known as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) through the formulation of the 2016 Civil Aviation Authority Bill.

The bill, among others, was formulated to meet the demand of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which wanted all countries which signed the Chicago Convention, to set up an autonomous civil aviation authority to ensure the aspect of civil aviation safety would be efficiently managed.

The bill will help Malaysia to ensure all businesses involving the civil aviation industry meet the standards and safety requirements of international civil aviation as fixed by ICAO.

In addition, it will also play a role to regulate, coordinate and protect the civil aviation industry from illegal disturbances and cooperate with any authority responsible for investigating incidents involving aircraft.

The bill, among others, also authorises CAAM to develop and encourage national civil aviation industrial development programmes, conduct research and be involved in search and rescue operations (S & R).

It provides for the CAAM to be headed by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who is appointed on the advice of the Minister of Transport.

Once passed, CAAM would have the freedom to attract and maintain qualified technical staff to ensure Malaysia’s obligations in ensuring the safety of the national civil aviation industry is in line with ICAO’s aspirations.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi when tabling the bill in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday said the second reading would be made in next year.

He also tabled a bill to amend the Civil Aviation Act 1969 which among others is aimed at changing the designation of Director-General to Chief Executive Officer in line with the new bill on DCA.

The amendments in this bill, among others, gives the Minister of Transport the power to draw up regulations on safety in civil aviation, investigate mishaps and serious aircraft incidents.

The amendments also will allow raised the penalties for dangerous flight offences and intrusions into licensed or government aerodromes. — Bernama