Decision on whether to abolish UPSR to be taken next year — Mahdzir Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: A decision on whether to abolish the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination will only be made next year, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the Education Ministry had started its analysis on it and was considering a suitable time to make a decision.

“We are making the analysis based on the views of local academicians, modules from other countries that could be introduced and also from experienced school teachers.

“The latest round of consultations were done at the ministry stage, it has not been brought to the Cabinet yet. I will make an announcement after all the feedback is analysed,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Mahdzir said the ministry had no plans to do away with the UPSR in the immediate future because it had just implemented a new format for it this year.

“Some countries like France and Finland, they practise school based assessment including pyschometric assessment, co-curicculum and character. But because we are exam-oriented…we only look at academic performance and don’t ask on other matters,” he added.

Earlier, when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) during the Ministers Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, Mahdzir said the UPSR format was not changed without justification as it was introduced in 2010.

Mahdzir on Oct 27 had announced that a study to change the UPSR to school based assessment was in the final stages.

He said the time had come for the change so that the actual capabilities of pupils could be assessed. — Bernama