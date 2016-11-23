DPM calls for better coordination to enhance disability management

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday called for better coordination among all agencies in enhancing disability management for disabled workers in Malaysia.

He said that while the country had a comprehensive and extensive safety net provided through various agencies and organisations, all facilities for the disabled needed to be synchronised.

“Perhaps, a single window of service that links all available facilities is what is needed,” he said in his speech at the launch of the International Forum on Disability Management 2016 here.

Also present at the event were Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem and Social Security Organisation (Socso) CEO Datuk Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

About 1,500 delegates from Europe, Australia, the United States, Africa and Asia are attending the three-day forum at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Ahmad Zahid said he tasked Socso, which had achieved commendable success in disability management in the last 10 years, to take the lead and facilitate with the various ministries and agencies.

“The success of this suggestion can be shared by all countries, after all transfer of knowledge is something that Socso had been doing for quite some time already. Neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and those in the African continent have benefited from this.

“I am sure Socso will continue with this effort and look into the establishment of a dedicated Centre of Excellence for Rehabilitation and Prevention, and bring to birth and integrate more rehabilitation services in those countries, similar to the state-of-the-art Socso Rehabilitation Centre in Melaka,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia would also benefit by establishing various strategic partnerships and bilateral cooperation with prominent universities and practitioners of disability management around the world through research and development, knowledge transfer and innovation. — Bernama