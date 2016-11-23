Driver fined RM1,500 for throwing stone at another car

PETALING JAYA: A personal driver was fined RM1,500, in default a month’s jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for committing mischief which caused damage to a car.

Magistrate Zaki Asyraf Zubir handed down the sentence on Md Azri Md Arus, 32, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with causing mischief by throwing a stone at a Perodua Alza car belonging to Mohd Yuzafuan Mohamad Yusof, 27, who had earlier honked at Md Azri for turning into a junction without giving a signal.

The offence was committed at the Sunway toll plaza, Jalan 1515/51, Subang Jaya here at 11.45 am last Oct 5.

Md Azri was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik prosecuted, while Md Azri was represented by lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh. – Bernama