Ibans built ‘Baya Tanah’ to show reverence to crocodiles

The ‘baya tanah’ can be seen under a small shed (left) built near Fort Emma in Kanowit. This photo taken from the Internet shows a replica of an earthen crocodile said to be located at Kampung Lebor in Serian.

SIBU: Crocodiles are regarded as special animals by the Ibans, especially those still practising traditional beliefs despite the many stories of humans being attacked by the ferocious reptiles.

If not, there will not be such things like ‘Baya Tanah’ or earthen crocodile replicas erected at several places in Kanowit.

According to information on a board posted by the Sarawak Museum Department on an earthen replica of crocodiles built near Fort Emma in Kanowit, such replicas of about 50 to 200 years old can be found in Sungai Poi, Mapai, Kabah and Nanga Lepan in the district.

Based on the information, ‘baya tanah’ played an important role in the lives of Iban farmers in the past, who held ‘mali umai’ ceremony (ritual at paddy farms) either in Oct or Nov each year.

“The ‘baya tanah’ are usually constructed in pairs a few metres away from the river bank. The male’s head usually faces the river’s direction while the female the opposite direction.

“The female and male crocodile replicas can be determined from their sizes; usually the male is bigger than the female.

“Average measurements of the replicas were about 2.5 to 4 metres long and between 0.5 and 0.8 metres wide,” the information on the board said.

It further stated the purpose of ‘baya tanah’ was for protection of paddy farms against pests to ensure bountiful harvests.

Other than that, it was also to seek protection from bad spirits as well as for prosperity and good health of longhouse residents, it said.

“They believed that the spirit of the crocodiles would devour all the pests in the paddy field after the ‘mali umai’ ceremony.

“However, the tradition of erecting ‘baya tanah’ has been abandoned due to the introduction of modern farming technology such as the use of pesticides,” it added.

Meanwhile, Empawi Garaji from Rumah Austin Kilat in Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit said he used to see ‘baya tanah’ when he was younger.

“The replicas were erected at the confluence of Kajah and Ngemah rivers.

“One of the replicas was located at Nanga Pasai in Ulu Ngemah but it is no longer revered by those in the surrounding areas,” he said.