‘Initiatives in place to drive research in various sectors’

THE state government has put in place several initiatives to drive research in various sectors such as agriculture, natural products and crops to enhance the development of biotech-based products in the state.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapa’ee said the research institutions and agencies involved were Agriculture Research Centre, Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, CRAUN Research Sdn Bhd and Mardi.

“These research institutions and agencies are there to harness the state’s local and indigenous biological resources such as food-crops, useful plants and microbes to be researched and developed using biotechnology to produce enhanced biotech-based products,” said Dr Annuar in response to questions raised by Aidel Lariwoo (BN- Sadong Jaya) on the initiatives carried out by the state government to strengthen its biotechnology products.

He also said the incorporation of new growth areas in the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) with one of the focus being on biotechnology to support the state’s bio-industry as well as the development of agriculture and agro-biotech in the SCORE areas.

The Mukah Science Park, he added, would play a key role in providing the infrastructure to establish biotech-related research to develop products from industries such as palm oil, timber-based products, sago products, aquaculture, food and non food processing for the Halal market, health care and herbal or natural products.

“Research-oriented institutions of higher learning such as Unimas, UPM Bintulu, UiTM Kota Samarahn, Curtin University and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak carry out academic and research programmes in biotech,” he added.

He added that Curtin University Sarawak was also setting up a BioValley Park in Miri in partnership with the state Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment.

The RM50 million-BioValley would include infrastructure and facilities to facilitate generation of higher value-added products through pilot scale production, product analysis, quality assurance and routine testing.

“This will further boost research and development and the Biotech industry in Sarawak particularly in relation to SCORE,” said Dr Annuar who is also Nangka assemblyman.

The state government had also allocated RM44.3 million for selected institutions under the 11th Malaysia Plan, he added.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Penguang Manggil said the ministry was exploring the possibility to acquire a land with a vacant building previously occupied by the Agriculture Department at the Kapit new bazaar to construct a new jungle produce market.

“There will be 100 lots to accommodate traders and hawkers,” said Penguang in response to a question raised by Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat on what the initiatives were being taken by the government to tackle the issue of overcrowding at the Kapit market.

He also said the proposed development of Kapit Waterfront project under the 11th Malaysia Plan would incorporate trading spaces for hawkers to ply their trade during the weekends.