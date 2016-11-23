Irene Chang’s motions on police stations, annual allocation rejected

BUKIT Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang’s two motions which sought for an annual allocation of funds be made to all elected representatives as well as for all police stations in the state to operate round the clock were thrown out by State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar on the second day of the sitting of the august House yesterday.

Asfia dismissed Chang’s motion seeking for the allocation of funds on the ground that it was out of order as it infringed Standing Order 23(4)(a) that ‘a motion seeking a grant, charge or expenditure of public money shall not be proceeded with, unless the recommendation of the government thereto is signified in writing by the minister charged with the responsibility for finance.”

“This motion does not comply with Standing Order 23(5) as this motion relates to directly or indirectly to seeking of a grant, and shall be treated as seeking grant unless the said minister in charge of finance signifies in writing that it does not go beyond what is incidental only and not of a substantial nature having regard to the purposes of the motion which in the case has not been obtained,” he said.

Asfia also said Chang’s motion could not proceed because it was deemed ‘too lengthy’ as it contained a total of 320 words, well exceeding the 250 words limit allowed.

“Since this motion exceeds the 250 limit and violates Standing Order 23(4)(a) and Standing Order 23(5), this motion is dismissed,” he ruled.

On the dismissal of this motion, Chang told a press conference at the Media Room of DUN Complex that all elected representatives should receive their fair share of fund allocations regardless of their political leanings.

“At the end of the day, this money belongs to the people. The government is only a custodian and must make sure that the money is distributed evenly and fairly to all constituents.

“All we (opposition) want to do is to help the people. We don’t need to touch the money as we can recommend,” she said.

She also opined that the motion should be allowed for debate on whether it is fair that elected representatives from the opposition parties do not receive any allocation.

“If it can be done in Selangor and Penang where allocation of funds are given to every constituency, I don’t see why it can’t be done in Sarawak,” she said.

Chang also touched on the dismissal of her motion calling for the state’s police stations to operate round the clock which she said ought to be pursued by the state government with its federal counterpart for the security and safety of the people.

“The deputy prime minister had in Parliament said that the police station in Lanang Road (in Sibu) was ordered to be closed at night and that includes police stations throughout Malaysia. There were threats of terrorist attacks at police stations and therefore they feel they should lock them up to perhaps protect the weapons and ammunitions.

“My question to this is, wouldn’t a locked door become an open invitation for people to break in and help themselves to what is available at the police stations?” she asked.

She pointed out that the opposition was merely asking for the state government to make a stand and tell the federal government to do something about it for the security and safety of the people.

Asfia had earlier dismissed Chang’s motion, describing it as ‘misconceived’ and told Chang to advise her colleague Lanang MP Alice Lau to bring up the issue in Parliament.

“As the reply by the Deputy Prime Minister was made in National Parliament House in response to the question raised by the Member of Parliament for Lanang with regard to the police station in Lanang, it is appropriate and more pertinent for the MP to follow up and ask for further clarification than having it raised in this august House,” he remarked.