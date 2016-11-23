Jamal, 3 Red Shirts activists released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Red Movement NGO Coalition Malaysia (GNGMM) chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos was released on police bail yesterday, following a four-day remand, beginning Nov 19 at the Shah Alam police headquarters.

Besides Jamal, GNGMM activists Ariffin Abu Bakar and Abdul Razak Hassan who had been held in remand since Nov 19, and Mohd Shahbudin Hassan, remanded since Sunday were also released.

This was confirmed by Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

He said the four were remanded to facilitate investigations into a commotion at Ampang Point here on Nov 13, under Section 147/186/353 of the Penal Code.

In the incident about 4pm on Sunday, Jamal was injured upon being punched in the face by an individual after following Ampang MP, Zuraida Kamaruddin who was promoting the Bersih 5 rally at the shopping mall.

Meanwhile, Jamal said he would launch a roadshow dubbed ‘Bersih 7 Selamatkan Selangor’ at the Selangor State Secretary’s office at 3pm today.

He said the roadshow would be held at 700 locations in Selangor to raise concern on some issues, including the need for clean water, ownership of affordable houses, clogged drains and floods. — Bernama