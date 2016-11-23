Kindergarten employee charged with four counts of human trafficking

IPOH: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four counts of trafficking in four Thai women for sexual exploitation.

Pak Soh Kuen, 59, who works at a kindergarten, was charged with committing the offence at Luck Hotel and a reflexology centre, both at Jalan C.M Yussuff here, between March and August this year.

The charge, under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Judge Ikmal Hishan Mohd Tajuddin allowed Pak bail of RM20,000 and also ordered the woman to surrender her passport to the court.

The court set Dec 7 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fauzi Md Yusof, while Pak was represented by lawyer Mahinderjit Singh. – Bernama