KPDNKK entrusted to strategise mobile business — Naroden

THE august House was yesterday told that Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) had been entrusted to strategise mobile business, including the food truck concept.

Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development, Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais said such business concept called ‘1Malaysia Mobile Hawker’ was launched by KPDNKK on March 24 this year under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) and Bandar Putrajaya had been picked as the pilot project with 10 participants.

“The government encourages and is prepared to assist the youths to venture into business, including with modern food trucks,” Naroden told the House yesterday.

He was replying to Datuk Idris Buang (BN-Muara Tuang) who had asked the minister whether the government was prepared to help youths venture into business and to use modern food trucks.

Naroden, who is also Assistant Minister for Resource Planning, however, said the use of food trucks in the state was subject to approval from the local authorities, besides having business licence.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin said RM2.2 million had been allocated for routine repair works on Jalan Sg Nai-Penyuai in Pulau Bruit this year.

The repair was currently carried out by Public Works Department (JKR) Mukah and would be surrendered to a concession company next year.

Lee was responding to Abdullah Saidol (BN-Semop) who queried the yearly allocation under the Malaysian Road Record Information System (Marris) for the 11.2km road. During the Q&A session, the august House was told that 12,211 hectares of land in Serian had been planted with oil palms since 1991 through five estates: Kedup I, Kedup II, Mongkos, Taee and Melikin.

Replying to Martin Ben (BN-Kedup), Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantations, Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said the plantations had produced 17,261 metric tons MT, 162,263 MT, 150,719 MT, 160,018 MT and 170,201 MT of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) each year from 2011 to 2015.