Kuching to host major international darts tourney

KUCHING: Some of the best local,national and foreign dart players will converge in the city for the Kuching City International Darts Open 2016 (KCO16) to be held at Riverside Shopping Mall from Dec 2-4.

The tournament is sanctioned by the World Darts Federation (WDF) and players can earn points for their world rankings.

Kuching City North Hall (DBKU) Commission member Irwan Zulkarnian Muhammad Hasbie said that it is the first time an event of such a stature was organised by them.

We are honoured again for organising another international event after the Siol International Mountain Bike Challenge 2016 recently,” he told a press conference at Club Lounge,Riverside Majestic Hotel here yesterday.

The competition will comprise Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Team and 2nd Chance Event.

Total prize money is RM40,000.

The tournament is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, SEDC, Bank Rakyat, 1M Malaysia Sarawak, Riverside Shopping mall, Riverside Majestic Hotel, Makariosports, PUMA Darts -Soonju Ventures, Mydin Kuching, Persatuan Dart Sarawak and Persatuan Dart Kuching.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture Datuk Amar Abdul Abang Johari Tun Open is expected to declared open the championship.

To date 50 teams from Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei and India have confirmed their participation.

Also present at the press conference were DBKU director Dr Sa’adiah Abdul Samat and principal deputy director Jumaini Haili.

More information on the event can be obtained from Bakeri Mohamad Ali at 016- 989-3762 or buckdart@gmail.com and Nancy Ambrose at 012-2089146 or nancyambrose48@gmail.com