Lajim hopes govt will not increase GST to 8%

KLIAS assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin is seeking assurance from the government not to increase the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from six to eight per cent.

“I ask the State Government to give its assurance to the people that the GST will not be increased.

“It will be even better if the GST rate can be lowered because of the current economy,” the state opposition leader said amid rumours that the GST would be raised to eight per cent.

Although the GST was an efficient taxation system, Lajim said the time had not come to implement the tax regime in Malaysia because the rakyat’s income could not cope with the increase in living costs caused by the imposition of GST.

In addition, he said the bleak economy that was expected to prevail for years to come would exert more pressure on the people’s living costs, especially the lower income group and rural people.

Lajim said the government should focus on generating alternative revenue from other sources, practise prudent spending, avoid wastages, prevent leakages and steer clear from debts.

He said there were many resources yet to be exploited in Sabah.

For instance, he said the fishery industry in the State had only been developed 20 per cent of its full potential. If fully developed, Lajim said the fishery industry could yield good return to the government and people, as well as create job opportunities in the State.

He also suggested the State Government abolish or subsidize GST at a reasonable quantum for products and services provided by the State Government and agencies.

“In other words, we urge the State Government to create a GST Service Scheme for products and services under the jurisdiction of the State.”

On the other hand, Lajim wanted to know the extent of the success of 1 Sabah 1 Price initiative that had been implemented since last year with RM260 million allocation from the government.

Lajim also questioned the double standards in minimum wages between Sabah and West Malaysia.

He said the current RM920 minimum wage for Sabah should be revised to the same amount as West Malaysia, that is RM1,000.

On another note, Lajim called upon the State Education Exco to look into the issue of parents who could not afford to pay the fees incurred as their children entered secondary school.

He said students were required to pay RM360 when they entered Form 1 which some parents, particularly those who earned minimum wage of RM920, could not afford.

Lajim suggested to the State Government to subsidize part of the school fees.

In response to a question by Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi, Lajim said he disagreed with the proposed closure of Gaya and Keningau Teachers’ Training Colleges.

“The colleges have produced many government servants.

“If the colleges lack students, maybe they could be converted into secondary schools,” he said.

He also proposed to the State Government through the Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB) to build more low-cost and affordable housing for lease in Sabah to enable more people to own or rent a house within their financial ability.

Lajim further asked the rental for People’s Housing Programme (PPR) to be lowered from RM300 to RM124 a month.