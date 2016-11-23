Latest News Nation 

Malaysian hikers missing in Iran

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that two Malaysian hikers went missing at Mount Damarvand, Iran since Sunday, 20 November 2016 after they split up from their hiking group.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran is in close contact with the local authorities to assist in search and rescue operation, and will continue to monitor the case and update accordingly.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes this opportunity to emphasise the importance of Malaysians who are travelling or residing abroad to register with the Malaysian Embassy or Consulate in that country, particularly during emergency situations. – Bernama

