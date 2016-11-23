Manila issues warrants of arrest for six over kidnappings

KUALA LUMPUR: Six of the 23 individuals identified by Malaysian authorities in connection with kidnapping cases in the waters off eastern Sabah have arrest warrants against them in the Philippines, according to the Philippine Embassy here.

It said in a statement yesterday that they are Apo Mike @ Majan Sahidjuan, Hatib Hayan @ Sawadjaan, Alden Bagde @ Sayning, Muamar Askali @ Abu Rami, Idang Susukan and Alhabsy Misaya.

“They and 15 others are being pursued by Philippine law enforcement and military authorities in the hinterlands of Sulu and Basilan provinces,” it added.

Philippine authorities earlier neutralised the notorious Muktadil Brothers Gang with the deaths of Mindas Muktadil in May 2015, and Nikson and Brown Muktadil in September 2016.

He said Khadafy, one of the individuals named by Malaysian authorities, was arrested in November 2015 and is detained at the Zamboanga Del Norte Provincial Jail.

The statement said the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) recently released the names of 23 individuals sought for involvement in kidnapping incidents in the coastlines and waters of eastern Sabah.

Individuals who are at large and being pursued by Philippine authorities are Salvador @ Badong Muktadil, Salip Sosong @ Mohamad Apsa Abdulla, Halipa, Ibrahim, Sabri Madrasul @ Salip Jul, Las Pangit, Marajan Asiri, Raden Abuh, Bocoi, Sangbas, Berong Sairol @ Boy Master, Bensaudi Sairol @ Boy Pangit, Boy Intel, Atai Susukan, Durog Hussein and Saidul Idul. — Bernama