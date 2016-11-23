Maria Chin files habeas corpus application for immediate release

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersih 2.0 leader Maria Chin Abdullah, being detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 yesterday filed a habeas corpus application to seek her immediate release.

The application was filed at the High Court registry through her lawyer, Datuk S Ambiga, of Messrs Daim & Gamany.

In the application, Chin, 60, named Bukit Aman’s Classified Crimes Investigations Unit head Supt Tham Lai Kuan, the Inspector-General of Police, the Home Minister and the Government of Malaysia, as the respondents.

She is seeking an order that she be brought to the court during hearing of the application, and that she be released immediately and not to be arrested or detained after that.

Chin is also seeking an order that she be spared of any imposition under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, or other orders.

Chin’s eldest son, Azumin Mohamad Yunus, 23, in a supporting affidavit, said his mother’s detention under SOSMA was not valid, a breach of the law and mala fide in nature as no reason was given by the respondents for arresting her under the law.

Azumin said his mother was arrested at her office at Block A, Pusat Perniagaan 8 Avenue, Petaling Jaya, at 3.10 pm on Nov 18, which was on the eve of the Bersih 5 rally last Saturday. — Bernama