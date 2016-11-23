Maria Chin’s detention under Sosma is to assist police investigation – Jazlan

KUALA LUMPUR: The detention of Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah under the Security Offences (Special Measures Act) (Sosma) 2012 is to facilitate police investigations, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said Sosma was not only used to fight terrorism as the act had a wide scope, and could be used for any activity which threatened national peace and sovereignty.

“The Act is actually an enabling act to the Criminal Procedure Code… she was charged under the Criminal Procedure Code but using Sosma as the enabler to assist police in investigating her,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

He said the detention was according to ‘operational issues’ of the Royal Malaysia Police and had observed the set procedures.

Maria Chin was among 15 individuals who were detained in connection with the an illegal rally here on Saturday. – Bernama