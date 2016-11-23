MBO Cinemas invests RM22 mln in EcoHill Walk Mall

SEMENYIH: MCAT Box Office Sdn Bhd (MBO Cinemas) is investing RM22 million in a cinema in EcoHill Walk Mall here which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

MCAT chief executive officer Lim Eng Hee said the company would build the 11-hall cinema featuring some 2,000 seats, its own Premium Large Format screen and a Kids’ Hall.

“We are projecting between 600,000 and 650,000 admissions into the cinema in the first year,” he told reporters after the signing of an agreement with SP Setia subsidiary Setia EcoHill Sdn Bhd yesterday.

Also present were Setia EcoHill General Manager Koh Sooi Meng and SP Setia Executive Vice President Tan Hon Lim.

The agreement affirmed MBO Cinemas as EcoHill Walk Mall’s first tenant, taking up 58,000 sq ft out of the 170,000 sq ft net lettable area at the neighbourhood mall.

“I strongly believe in growth in the southern corridor as it is always more vibrant than the northern corridor.

“We do find that our new offerings have a good fit for the development,” said Lim.

EcoHill Walk Mall is part of a sustainable Setia EcoHill township that SP Setia is developing.

The development covering 7.081 hectares has an estimated gross development value of RM900 million and will take an estimated 10 years to be completed.

“EcoHill Walk Mall, anchored by MBO Cinemas and a mainstream grocery brand which will be announced very soon, will become the first lifestyle and commercial development here in Southern Klang Valley,” said Koh.

The three-phase development comprises 80 units of commercial retail shops and 890 units of serviced apartments. — Bernama