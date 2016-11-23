Naim Foundation offers excellence awards to high achieving students

KUCHING: High-achieving students of SMK Batu Lintang, SMK Green Road, and Ming Lik Secondary School in Sarikei received the Naim Foundation Academic Excellence Awards recently.

Naim Foundation, the charitable arm of Naim Group of Companies, launched its annual academic excellence awards programme in September this year to give back to the community.

Naim’s head of corporate communications Caroline Yeo, who presented the awards at SMK Green Road, said Naim Foundation was launched in 2004 to assist in areas ranging from advancement of education and research to contributions to charitable causes.

Yeo revealed that the foundation also offered a scholarship scheme called ‘Naim Foundation Scholarships’ for tertiary education covering tuition fees, lodging and books.

“Currently, there are 17 secondary schools under our academic excellence award programme. The programme is not only for students with good academic performance, but also overall well-rounded students.

“Plans are in the pipeline to expand the programme so more schools can be included. We believe students are our hope for the future. This is our way of assisting and motivating them to be the best they can be in line with our philosophy of building value in every way for our communities,” said Yeo.

The principal of SMK Batu Lintang, Saftuyah Adenan thanked Naim for the gesture.

“The awards motivate my students to strive for academic excellence. This good deed by Naim should be followed by other organisations for healthy competition among students, and smarter and better leaders of tomorrow. Thank you, Naim,” said Saftuyah.

SMK Green Road’s top student Muhamad Mirza Azri Dzulzalani was surprised by the award.

“It encourages me to work harder. I thank Naim and people such as my parents and teachers who supported me,” Muhamad Mirza said.