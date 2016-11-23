New Limbahau seat in Papar

PAPAR : A new state constituency will be created for the Papar parliamentary area. This will bring the number of state constituencies in Papar to three.

The new constituency, to be named Limbahau and not Dambai as earlier announced by the Election Commission (EC), will have some 11,600 registered voters.

It is carved out of the existing Pantai Manis and Kawang state constituencies within the Papar parliamentary constituency which remains unchanged, with a total of 38,771 registered voters in the last general election in 2013.

Local residents met at the Papar District Office yesterday morning to scrutinize redelineation notices put up by the EC seemed generally satisfied with the change in name from Dambai to Limbahau.

Among those present was Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Johnny Mositun, who was satisfied with the EC’s latest proposals.

“The Election Commission has responded positively to suggestions and objections that were petitioned to it after the redelineation proposals displayed in September. I am particularly very glad that the new constituency will be named Limbahau, the name that was first agreed upon when asking for an additional state constituency for Papar,” said Mositun, who is also Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary general and PBS Pantai Manis Division chief.

He felt the name Limbahau would not confuse people because it had been in use since 1881 when inland natives began spreading out to Sabah’s coastal areas.

The proposed new constituency straddles the old Papar Road from Kaiduan near Kinarut to Ovai and parts of Papar district like Biau, Limputong, Surati, Dambai and parts of Pengalat.

“Limbahau is still the most heavily populated settlement in this constituency, with schools, chapels and other civic amenities, and not Dambai which is closer to Papar town. In fact, even today the outstation natives often use Limbahau as the reference for this part of Papar District.

“There are many more villages in Limbahau area too, and the population is almost exclusively non-Muslim. In fact, the Limbahau constituency, including villages near Kg Dambai and Pengalat, is about 85% non-Muslim Bumiputera. Furthermore, there are villages named Dambai in many other places near and far, as near as Putatan and as far away as Keningau and Ranau. Yes, Limbahau is the most suitable name for this new constituency,” Mositun said.

Asked which Barisan Nasional (BN) component would represent Limbahau in the coming general election, Mositun said he would not speculate or pre-empt the Chief Minister, who is Sabah BN chairman or the Prime Minister, national BN chairman who would decide the distribution of seats to contest and candidates in the general election.

“On the other hand, the BN leadership hears the views of all its component parties before making a final decision. That is the BN way. We always seek consensus and understanding to face elections united under one banner, the BN banner. That is why BN does better than the divided opposition in elections,” he said.

When it was pointed out that Umno and UPKO (both BN components) had asked to represent Limbahau for BN, the PBS secretary general said it was only natural that Limbahau, being a new seat, would be coveted by many parties, including PBS.

“Of course. Limbahau is a new seat, so anybody can ask for it. It is left to the top BN leadership to consider all requests. The only thing I can say with confidence is, whatever party is chosen, the BN will almost certainly select a non-Muslim Bumiputera candidate for the Limbahau constituency in the next general election”.

Mositun added that PBS would also stake its claim to represent BN in the Limbahau state seat in the next general election.

“PBS has all the right credentials and is confident we can deliver the seat for BN in GE14” he said.

By way of elaboration, he said he and the PBS members in the Pantai Manis division had lobbied the authorities persistently for this predominantly non-Muslim state seat within the Papar parliamentary constituency.

“PBS Pantai Manis and Kawang Divisions have established strong and lasting rapport with the local people, both the non-Muslim and Muslim villagers. We have given good support to our BN colleagues from Umno to keep Papar parliamentary and Pantai Manis and Kawang state seats in BN through past general elections. So without meaning to demand or to offend anyone, PBS will ask the BN leadership to allocate this new Limbahau state seat to PBS. We are confident we can deliver,” he said.