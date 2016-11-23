Nation 

Only 62 political parties are registered and active — KDN

THE NUMBER of registered and active political parties under the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335) stands at 62 as at Oct 25 this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

The Home Ministry (KDN) in a written reply to Lim Lip Eng (DAP-Segambut) today said that among the political parties were Barisan Nasional, Umno, MCA, Gerakan, MIC, Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah, MyPPP, PAS, DAP and the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress.

Meantime, there were 21 parties still waiting for the Registrar of Societies to approve their registration applications, the ministry said. — Bernama

