Over 120 bowlers for state closed bowling championship

KUCHING: More than 120 bowlers from Kuching, Sibu and Miri are expected to compete in the Sarawak Closed Tenpin Bowling Championship at Megalanes Sarawak, Batu Kawah from Dec 9-11.

“The response was overwhelming this year when compared to only 80 participants in last year’s edition held at Megalanes Adventure World, King’s Centre,” said Amateur (Tenpin) Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) vice president Robert Lu.

Lu said six categories will be competed in the three-day event namely Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Boys Open, Girls Open and the Boys Singles and Girls Singles of the Piala Persatuan for players aged under 15.

“Razif Safini will return to defend the Men’s Open and Boys Open titles while Sarawak’s Sukma XIII best performer Nerosha Keligit was the winner of the Women’s Open and Girls Open last year,” he revealed.

“As for the Piala Persatuan which will see the participation of more than 40 bowlers, Melvin Gilbert Gimang Tingau will not be defending his title because he is over aged but Dayang Yumi Azreen Abang Azman has confirmed her participation in the bid to defend her Girls Singles title,” added Lu.

Lu said cash prizes and more than RM20,000 worth of Sharp products ranging from 58” LED television to air-conditioners and air purifiers are up for grabs for the winners.

“”The bowler who bowls a perfect game (300 pinfalls) shall cart home the 58” LED television,” he said.

The Sharp products are sponsored by Sharp-Roxy Sales & Service Company (M) Sdn Bhd.

In a simple ceremony at Megalanes Sarawak on Monday evening, Sharp-Roxy, represented by its CEP/ISP sales department general manager SM Tok and senior branch manager Sarawak Johnny Chai, handed over the sponsorship to Abas president Sunny Si who is also the organising chairman.

Present to witness the handover were Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee and Megalanes Sarawak managing director Jackie Ting.

Ong, also Sarawak State Sports Council director, was pleased to note that Sharp-Roxy had come in as a sponsor for the Sarawak Closed.

“This is good indication … Sharp is coming in as sponsor. For sports development, this is a big lift for part of our sports development.

“The sports associations should not depend solely on the State government but get some assistance from the corporate bodies or any sponsorship,” he said.

However, he felt that it is most vital that the sports associations concerned should perform.

“SSC is trying to educate the sports associations to plan their development programmes so that the corporate bodies can come in to assist in the development of sports in Sarawak and making the state a sports powerhouse,” he said.