Penang speaker orders BN rep out of assembly

GEORGE TOWN: A Barisan Nasional assemblyman was ordered out of the Penang legislative assembly yesterday for having ignored the instructions of the Speaker, Datuk Law Choo Kiang.

Datuk Roslan Saidin (BN-Pinang Tunggal) was escorted out of the house by the sergeant-at-arms during the

debate on an emergency motion to condemn the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 following the detention of Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah.

Roslan and Dr Afif Bahardin (PKR-Seberang Jaya) were engaged in a verbal battle, with Dr Afif declaring that the federal government did not need Umno and that the national administration would be smoother without Umno and the BN.

Law ordered Roslan to sit but he refused and was sent off. All the other BN assemblymen also walked out of the house in protest.

When approached by reporters outside the house, Roslan said he was angered by Dr Afif whom he said was ungrateful for having made such a statement because Dr Afif himself was a product of Umno.

Meanwhile, state opposition leader Datuk Jahara Hamid said the speaker should have sent out Dr Afif also.

“Seri Delima (RSN Rayer) and Jawi (Soon Lip See) should have been sent out also because they had also refused to sit when ordered to do so,” she said.

She also said that the BN assemblymen would only return to the assembly after the completion of the debate on the emergency motion.

The motion condemning Sosma was tabled by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and seconded by Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon (PKR-Pantai Jerejak). — Bernama