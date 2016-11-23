Perdana Petroleum’s quarterly earning back to black

KUCHING: Perdana Petroleum Bhd’s (Perdana Petroleum) performance this quarter saw an increase in revenue and its earnings returning to the black after five successive quarters in the red thanks to a higher utilisation rate of 66 per cent.

Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) said the group continues to leverage on its umbrella contracts and closed competitive bidding process to Petronas license holders.

“Under Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd’s (Dayang) management, Perdana Petroleum has been established as a supporting role to Dayang’s activities,” said the research firm, adding that this was in the areas of hook-up and commissioning (HUC) and topside structural maintenance (TSM) mainly in the brownfield segment which have been less adversely affected by the dampened oil price landscape.

“Of 17 vessels, seven vessels are currently chartered to Dayang for its operations,” it added. “Perdana’s performance is looking positive going forward with its continued synergistic collaborations with Dayang for a better fleet utilisation, while also exploring other regional markets.”

Meanwhile, Perdana Petroleum’s performance in the cumulative first nine months of financial year 2016 (9MFY16) remains weaker year on year, with revenue at RM144.3 million, though recording an improved core net loss of RM32.5 million owing to a forex gain of RM7.4 million coupled with the results of a cost reduction initiative implemented at the beginning of this year.

“Perdana’s overall weaker performance is nevertheless attributed to the lower average utilisation of vessels at circa 57 per cent this current period versus 66 per cent in FY15.