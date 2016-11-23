Plummeting ringgit a temporary situation — MCCCI chief

MIRI: The sharp drop of the ringgit is believed to be a temporary situation, in that the current economic and political influences have also affected other global currencies as well.

It is speculated that a primary factor contributing to this is the appointment of billionaire Donald Trump as the president-elect of the US.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Lee Khoi Yun perceived this as merely a ‘temporary reaction’.

“Given the strong fundamentals that we have in Malaysia, it is only a matter of time for the ringgit to normalise. It appears that all indications point to a speedy recovery in the ringgit.

“Having said this, we have to be strong in weathering this challenging environment,” he said adding the lower ringgit will attract tourists and make our exports more attractive.

Recently Bank Negara Malaysia governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim assured Malaysians that the central bank would not be pegging the ringgit, on the grounds that the currency should not be decided on speculative positioning.

“It is very important that we allow the market to decide on the level of the ringgit, which must be supported and dictated by the underlying transactions as contracted by the banks on a daily basis.

“In some circumstances, the ringgit market will be volatile, and it is incumbent upon the central bank (BNM) to show its presence in the market by asking banks to ensure that the pricing is correctly done,” Muhammad was quoted as having said on Nov 11.

As at Friday last week, the ringgit was traded at 4.4140 / 4190 against the US dollar, from 4.3900 / 3970 on Thursday.

A statement from BNM to Bernama last week said the central bank had taken measures to stem volatility in the foreign exchange market, reiterating that the onshore rate of the currency was the right reference price.