Policewoman on terrorism related charge to know fate on Dec 6

KUALA LUMPUR: A policewoman charged with intentionally concealing terrorism related information from the authorities will know her fate on Dec 6.

Judicial commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan set the date at the end of the defence case today, after both the prosecution and defence filed their written submissions.

Corporal Jusninawati Abdul Gani, 35, who is based at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters (IPD) is alleged to have intentionally omitted to provide information regarding a terrorist act at the IPD office.

She is accused of committing the offence between August 2015 and March 2016, under Section 130M of the Penal Code which carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years or a fine or both, on conviction.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Azlina Rasdi while the accused, by counsel Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha. – Bernama