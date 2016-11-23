Political sec: Unjust to suspend Chong

KUCHING: Political secretary to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, Sanjan Daik, claimed that Chong’s suspension from the current session of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was unjust.

Sanjan, who is DAP Mambong branch deputy chairman, regarded the suspension of the state DAP chairman as a great denial of the people’s right to know how public funds were spent by the government.

In a press statement yesterday, Sanjan said: “Chong was suspended for refusing to retract his statement on the alleged missing sum of RM250 million, which was part of the RM905.9 million minor rural project (MRP) funds approved for minor rural projects in 2015.

“I believe Chong as an opposition leader is doing justice for the people by asking in the DUN the details of how the funds were spent such as names of projects, costs and places where the projects were implemented.”

He also said people living in villages and rural areas had the right to know what projects had been implemented and how much funds had been allocated to each village or constituency.

“The government, by merely mentioning the total amount of MRP funds (without showing the details) for the whole state will forever be putting the rural people in the dark on the amount of funds allocated to their villages or constituency,” he stressed.

“Thus, the people want to know why the government refused to produce a detailed list of projects as requested by Chong, and the people are also not happy with Chong’s suspension from the DUN sitting as he is duty-bound to the people as an elected representative,” he asserted.