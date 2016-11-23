Previous Rural and Regional Minister never gave briefings on projects, allocations – Musa

KOTA KINABALU: The previous Rural and Regional Development Minister had never informed the Sabah government on projects and

allocations meant for development in the state, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

Without naming the person, Musa said the minister did not adopt the practice by most of other federal ministers who would come and meet him (Musa) to brief on the benefits of such projects.

“In practice, (the) federal minister will normally come to see the chief minister to convey the good news.

“The then minister had never come to see me throughout his stint, not even once…though I had repeatedly asked for that (meetings),” he said in answering a supplementary question from Datuk Wilfred Bumburing (PCS-Tamparuli) at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

On allegations linking the same minister to a senior officer of the Sabah Water Department who is being probed in an abuse of power case, Musa said the state government was not aware of that matter.

“He (the ex-minister) might have been dealing straight with the

department…we don’t know about that. But what we do know is that the water projects in Sabah have never been completed, including in Semporna itself,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said the state government was not involved in the process of securing projects funded via grants from the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

He said some of the water projects in the state were implemented through a fund from the federal government which was channeled straight to the ministry via the National Key Result Areas (NKRA) for Rural Water Supply Projects (RWSP).

“Under the RWSP, the ministry acts as the Allocation Controller and Implementing Agency…all financial matters including the allocation control and payment process are implemented at the ministry level,” he said in answering a question from Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin (Harapan Rakyat-Klias) at the sitting. – Bernama