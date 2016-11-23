Raymond hits out at Jeffrey for sinister intention claim

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah lashed out at Bingkor assemblyman Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday, claiming that the latter accused him of having sinister intention and not siding with Sabah and Sarawak in defending the rights of both states.

Tan, who is also Industrial Development Minister, said he only wanted to clarify the facts regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and formation of Malaysia but was accused to have sinister intention.

Jeffrey, in his debate speech, said that the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution in 1976 had eroded the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

Therefore, Jeffrey said it was reasonable to assume that the Federal Government and Malaya at that time harboured sinister intention to change the structure of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

Jeffrey also said there were many inconsistencies in the formation of Malaysia. “When Malaysia was proclaimed, it was agreed that the states of Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore shall be federated with the Federation of Malaya.”

He added that during the formation of Malaysia, the UN mission came to Sabah to carry out assessment on August 22, 1963, but the MA63 was signed on July 9, 1963.

“This is some kind of conspiracy. I feel that there was sinister intention from the beginning of the declaration of Malaysia,” Jeffrey alleged.

“We should work together to safeguard the rights of Sabah, not siding with the party who took away our rights.

“You (Tan) should be on the side of Sabahans and the government here.”

In response, Tan said the reason the UN was involved was because of the Manila talks.

“UN was asked to come because of the Manila talks, because Tunku Abdul Rahman engaged with Indonesia and the Philippines to show that when the country of Malaysia was formed, it would be acceptable to Indonesia and also the Philippines.

“That’s what I want to clarify. It is unacceptable for Bingkor YB to say that I and Tunku Abdul Rahman have sinister intentions.

“What’s wrong with me giving explanation on this matter? How could you (Jeffrey) say that as a minister in this government, I am not on the side of Sabah and Sarawak? You belittle me!”

DAP’s Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi interjected at that point, saying that Tan did give the impression that he was not on their side nor the government’s on this matter.

Tan then demanded Jeffrey to retract his statement that he had sinister intentions.

“I speak from facts, law and record, not by some assumptions.

“I cannot accept it if what I said is being regarded as not protecting the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“If I say you and all of you (opposition leaders) have sinister intention, are you going to accept that?”

Jeffrey then pointed out that he never accused Tan to have sinister intentions, to which Tan warned not to ever accuse him of not defending the rights of Sabah and Sarawak.

“Are you accusing me? Are you accusing me? Don’t accuse me for not defending the rights of Sabah and Sarawak. Don’t ever do that!”