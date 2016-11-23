RM2.5 mln approved for remedial works at Rh Mering Madang

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem has approved RM2.5 million for remedial works at the backyard of Rumah (longhouse) Mering Madang in Sebauh, that has been washed away by soil erosion.

Murum assemblyman Chukpai Kennedy Ugon said the Kayan folk at the longhouse thanked Adenan for not only listening to their plight but provided a solution for their problem.

“RM2.5 million has been allocated under the Rural Transformation Project. We are very grateful to him. He truly is a chief minister who listens to his people,” said Chukpai.

Chukpai said the state Public Works Department, which would be undertaking the project, would start the remedial works next year.

“I hope the project can take off this year because the wet season is coming. With the incessant rain during the wet season, I am worried that it will make the landslide worse,” said Chukpai.

The landslide behind the longhouse in Tubau, Sebauh has been a nightmare for the longhouse folk. Whenever there was a heavy downpour, it would be a sleepless night for them.

The erosion was so serious that the longhouse is now situated right beside a 90 degree cliff drop.

The longhouse folk were in fact still in the midst of building the longhouse but already parts of their kitchens have already given way to soil erosion and the landslide, added Chukpai.

The Borneo Post Adventure Team (BAT) 2016 visited the longhouse which sits on a plateau, on June 26 and has highlighted the issue.

Assistant longhouse chief, Mering Lasah, 54, could not hide his sorrow and worries when interviewed by BAT 2016 then.

He said he had spent RM40,000 to build his unit (bilek) and if the longhouse were to give way to the landslide, he would have nothing left.

The Kayan longhouse community started to build their longhouse here 10 years ago but only started moving in seven years ago. However, since two years ago, soil erosion has started to happen and parts of their backyard have completely washed downhill.