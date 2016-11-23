Sabahans angry and disappointed over water corruption scandal – Bumburing

MANY Sabahans were dismayed over the State Water Department’s corruption scandal because the officers were enjoying their ill-gotten money without guilt and remorse while the poor were struggling with poverty, said Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred M Bumburing.

In the biggest cash bust in the history of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Bumburing said it was astounding as to why the officers would keep such a large amount of cash in their homes and offices without fear.

“With the photographs of the big amount of cash published in the media, many people of Sabah are totally dismayed and felt that their hearts are torn apart especially those poor people because while they are struggling with poverty, these officers, who are entrusted to implement projects for their benefit, are enjoying their ill-gotten money without any feeling of guilt and remorse.”

He said the Water Department scandal was not an isolated case as there were investigations in the Land and Survey Department and Sabah Development Bank prior to this.

“I welcome the immediate directive of the Chief Minister to review the procurement and other procedures of all departments and ministries.

“Hopefully corruption in the State can be eliminated because corruption bleeds the people,” he said when debating the state budget in the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

Bumburing also wondered why the minister and Ministry of Infrastructure Development failed to monitor projects implemented by its department.

“I was once the minister of the ministry for six years and I always requested all departments under my ministry to report all the projects, both state and federal funded.”

If the minister claimed that he did not know about the projects managed by the State Water Department, Bumburing said this reflected the lack of coordination between the State and Federal Governments.

Meanwhile, Bumburing also voiced his concern over the recurring kidnappings in Sabah waters, which now happened closer to land with the latest case in Kinabatangan a few days ago.

“I won’t be surprised if kidnapping happens in the towns or villages in Sabah in the future.”

He said the people were worried about the repeated kidnappings and welcomed the agreement achieved by the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia to tackle this issue.

He also hoped that the opposition’s suggestion to table a motion to discuss the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the State Legislative Assembly could be considered.

Additionally, Bumburing raised his concern on the increasing cost of living following the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“Under this tax system, everyone has to pay tax including the poor, the sick, disabled people, elderly, the unemployed, retirees, farmers and fishermen.”

He said the price hike on certain goods would also have a spiral effect on other products.

He added that the fuel price hike would cause another round of inflation.

On another matter, Bumburing pointed out that poverty rate was not a static phenomenon.

Bumburing said with rising living cost and more expensive goods, those who were out of poverty would be pushed back into the poverty circle because buying power had gone down due to inflation.

“The government should monitor this issue to improve the situation,” he said.