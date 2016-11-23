Sarawak ICT Expo in Miri next month

MIRI: The Computer Sales and Services Association (CSSA) Sarawak Miri branch in collaboration with Miri City Council (MCC) will be holding the annual Sarawak ICT Expo 2016 from Dec 2 to 4 at Miri Indoor Stadium.

Themed ‘Your Digital Lifestyle’, the expo will house a total of 70 booths showcasing computer, Internet, electronic and communication devices and peripherals from big brand names like Lenovo, Asus, HP, Canon, Epson and Acer.

At a press conference yesterday, CSSA Sarawak Miri secretary Victor Kuan disclosed that Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) was the ‘Platinum Telco Partner’ for this expo.

“TM has been spearheading the broadband services sector with their UniFi Services. In conjunction with Sarawak ICT Expo 2016, TM will be offering very attractive UniFi broadband packages to the general public,” he added.

Apart from the aforementioned products and brands, the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) will also be making its presence felt at the expo. It will be publicising the ‘Content Code’ – a series of guidelines and procedures for good practices and standards of content disseminated for public consumption by service providers in the communications and multimedia industry.

Meanwhile, mobile phone booths at the expo will feature brand names such as Lenovo, Asus, Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Vivo and Oppo while software developers will be demonstrating software programmes for business applications.

United Overseas Bank (UOB), Hong Leong Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and RHB Bank will also be participating in this expo to promote their financial products and services.

Members of the public are welcome to visit Sarawak ICT Expo 2016, which is open from 11am-9pm daily throughout the three days.

Present also at the press conference were TM area manager for Miri, Limbang and Bintulu Sharifah Bahiyah Wan Ibrahim, CSSA Sarawak Miri chairman Yong Chee Tak, Sarawak ICT Expo 2016 organising chairman John Lee and central committee members of the CSSA Sarawak Miri branch.