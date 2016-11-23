Save 10 per cent of income for comfortable retirement — PPA

MELAKA: Many Malaysians feel too comfortable about their retirement because of the misconception that they have sufficient savings in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to support their retirement years.

However, reality bites. It is far from rosy if what a recent EPF statement is anything to go by.

In May, only 22 per cent of the 6.7 million active EPF contributors aged 54 had sufficient savings of a minimum of RM196,800 to look forward in their retirement life.

Thus, Private Pension Administrator (PPA) chief executive officer Husaini Hussin has advised Malaysians to change their mentality to start saving and invest part of their earnings for the retirement day.

He said for a start, the people are advised to save and invest 10 per cent of their monthly salary in a retirement fund as a form of support when they retire.

“We recommend a third of the wages be chanelled for saving or investment for retirement … of this, 23 per cent is already contributed to the EPF and to make up a third, 10 per cent is saved and invested in any Private Retirement Scheme (PRS),” he told Bernama.

PPA is an approved institution by the Securities Commission of Malaysia as the main PRS administrator preparing online access to the member’s account and lifetime account management, as well as a one-stop resource centre on PRS in the country.

Husaini said the preparation for retirement was important because many retirees were incapable of replacing similar income acquired while working, when they retired.

He said it was due to their insufficient retirement fund and impact of inflation rate which reduced the purchasing power of the money. Hence, the retirees have had to depend on financial support from their own families or the government.

“It is also possible the retirees will spend retirement savings in a short period, in addition to facing the increasing cost of living,” he said.

Husaini said to enable retirees to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle during retirement years, they were advised to start making deposits now and raise sufficient funds while still working.

He said the cost of living was generally increasing from time to time, and the things to think about were, whether the retirement funds were sufficient to overcome inflation effects during the retirement years.

Commenting on the PRS, which is managed by PPA and was established in December 2012, he said it was a voluntary long term investment scheme established to replenish the retirement fund of which capital was saved and give its members inflation-adjusted returns. — Bernama

“PRS is the third national retirement framework where investment activities are supervised and administered by the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 under the Securities Commission of Malaysia,” added Husaini. — Bernama