Set up mechanism to ensure Bumis get fair share from Malaysia-China investments

MELAKA: The federal government must create a mechanism to ensure that the Bumiputeras get a fair share from the Malaysia-China investments, said the Federation of Malay Economic Bodies (Gabem).

Chairman Tan Sri Dr Abdul Rahim Tamby Chik, said this mechanism could play a pivotal role in monitoring the projects, especially those involving infrastructure and government-to-government cooperation.

“Under the mechanism, the government must set up a high-ranking committee to monitor the project implementation especially involving Bumiputeras.

“This is needed because of the belief, especially by Bumiputeras, that China’s investments will not benefit Malaysians equally,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s recent visit to China, beside consolidating bilateral ties, also resulted in the signing of 14 agreements on several iconic and mega projects to the tune of RM144 billion between Malaysian and Chinese companies that will contribute to Malaysia’s socio-economic growth.

Abdul Rahim said from a business point of view, the mechanism was needed to eliminate discrimination, especially among Malaysia’s Bumiputera and Chinese contractors, thus ensuring a level playing field.

“From the point of view of job opportunities, the Bumiputeras are worry about discrimination in terms of appointment, placement and promotion especially when Mandarin speaking skills become a requirement,” he said.

He said Gabem was worried the socio-economic gap in Malaysia will widen if Bumiputeras were left behind in these projects.

Abdul Rahim said the Bumiputeras should grab the opportunities and make the best out of them.

“Don’t take this for granted, it is not a ticket to high income without breaking into sweat and tears.

Bumiputeras must work hard,” he said.

He said Gabem was ready to help the government and investors find the entrepreneurs that had the skills and expertise to fulfil the projects’ needs. — Bernama