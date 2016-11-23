Sharp launches fifth concept store in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sharp-Roxy Sales and Service Company (M) Sdn Bhd (Sharp) in partnership with its dealer Grand Audio Product Sdn Bhd (Grand Audio Product) yesterday launched its brand new Sharp Concept Store at Swan Commercial Centre, Matang here yesterday.

The store is the fifth Sharp Concept Store in Sarawak and the second operated by Grand Audio Product.

With the opening of its latest concept store, Sharp noted its operates three concept stores in Kuching with one each in Sibu and Miri.

Sharp’s Kuching Branch Manager Johnny Chan said, “This Sharp Concept Store is expected to further enhance our brand exposure in the Kuching market.

“Its strategic location in a rapidly growing area is certainly an advantage as it will make it convenient for local consumers to visit and shop, especially now since everyone has a busy lifestyle.

“Besides branding, such partnership with our dealers, in this case Grand Audio Product, is our way of supporting them in our efforts to further expand our market coverage nationwide,” Chan said.

Sharp will also open another new Concept Store in Miri next month, he said, adding that there will be more of such store to be launched in the near future.

In the meantime, Chan explained that the opening of the Concept Store by Grand Audio Product is to provide consumers with more choices and a bigger variety of its products.

Chan noted some of the electrical goods that Sharp distributes include television, washing machine, air-conditioner, microwave oven, pressure cooker, refrigerator, iron, fan and so on.

Interestingly, he shared that one of the new products being promoted by the company is Sharp ultrasonic washer.

The washer which weighs about 230 grams, has the capability to remove stains and dirt quickly adding that it is portable and can be used while travelling.

It can remove all kinds of stains for instance, the gravy of laksa and soya sauce on clothes.

The ultrasonic washer which uses ultrasonic energy can also be used to remain spills and stains all kinds of surfaces.

These include on furniture upholstery, soft toys, carpet, car seats, curtain, clothing and almost any kind of fabric.

In conjunction with the opening of Sharp’s Concept Store with Grand Audio Product at Matang, the ultrasonic washer is available for pre-order at a promotional price of RM399.

Meanwhile, Grand Audio Product’s managing director Hiew Tze Chiang said his shop is having promotions on selected electical goods from November 22 to 30 in conjunction with the launching of the company’s second outlet in Kuching.

He said there will be discounts ranging from 35 to 60 per cent on selected electrical goods.

Additionally, Grand Audio Product also distributes electrical goods for several brands which include Morgan, Joven, Cornell and so forth.

The store is located at Sublot 41 and 42, Swan Commercial Centre, Batu 4, Jalan Matang here.They are open for business from 9.30am to 8.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays and 9.30am to 4pm on Sundays.

For more information, contact 082-536799.