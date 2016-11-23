SIBU: Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee said students should move beyond academic results to holistic development as preparation to become well-rounded adults in their future undertakings.

He said many parents and even students themselves were still very much concerned about the aggregate score in their academic pursuit.

“We should shift away from mere academic achievements towards broadening opportunities for students to discover their interests and talents, develop their skills, a sense of curiosity and a love for learning.”

Hii said this at an SMK Sacred Heart Outstanding Young Leadership Award cum Excellence Award presentation ceremony held at the school hall yesterday morning.

Among those present were Dr Gregory Hii from the school board of directors, school principal David Teo and Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa) secretary Eddie Phua.

Hii, who is also Shosa president, said the biggest benefit of a holistic approach was not just mental development but also psychological, social and emotional growth.

He admitted that it would take some time to embrace the change to move away from preoccupation with marks, but it has to start somewhere.

“The results of holistic development will be students who develop better communication and social skills, having better confidence with intrinsic motivation which in turn, propels them to be curious, inquisitive and eventually become innovative adults in the workplace.”

Hii reminded the students of the preparation they need to do to become better leaders after leaving schools.

He said a successful leader must have integrity and be adaptable to change.

“Integrity is paramount for good leadership. Success without integrity really isn’t success at all.

“Those with integrity keep their work, even when it hurts. Integrity is making values-based decisions, not decisions based on personal gain.”

Hii said leaders with integrity were more concerned about their character than reputation.

“Your reputation is merely who others think you are but character is who you really are.”

He said the flexibility to adapt and change is an extremely important leadership trait today.

“Future leaders need to constantly monitor and review trends in demand for products and services, new technologies and their diverse environment to make sure they remain updated and relevant.”

He said a good leader also emphasised team leadership.

“One cannot lead without a team. Leaders need to establish their teams. Leaders must be able to influence, motivate and direct their team towards established goals.

“Good leaders work hard to understand and evaluate themselves. They seek honest feedback from their team and are mindful of their weaknesses,” he said.

In his address, Teo said the awards were presented to winners at the school, state, national and international levels of excellence.

“We have a very blessed and eventful 2016 and as we celebrate our achievement in the academic and non-academic field, we should continue to pray and work hard for better years ahead.”