Speaker explains why Chong was suspended

DAP assemblyman for Kota Sentosa, Chong Chieng Jen, was suspended for the remaining State Legislative Assembly (DUN) session for making unsubstantiated, baseless and misleading allegations, clarified DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said Chong had made unsubstantiated allegations that RM250 million for minor rural projects (MRP) in 2015 ‘obviously had gone missing and not accounted for’ even before any detailed account was given by the chief minister on the said sum.

“These unsubstantiated allegations violate Standing Order 32(6) and his words are objectionable under Standing Order 40(3)(c).

“He is making an unsubstantiated allegation, baseless and misleading allegation. This is a very serious allegation. That is why I need to explain why action was taken against him.

“It is not because of his refusal to withdraw his motion, but it is because before the chief minister submitted detailed account, allegations came. That’s why,” he told a press conference at the Media Centre in the DUN lobby here yesterday.

Asfia said he gave Chong ample opportunities to withdraw the allegations committed under Standing Order 32(6) and Standing Order 40(3), but because Chong refused to withdraw the allegation, he had to name him under Standing Order 40(4) and a motion was moved to suspend him for the rest of the session by Second Minister for Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“In the circumstance he was suspended for the rest of the session. I also want to clarify and straighten the record that Chong was suspended not for the rest of the sitting because sitting means only one day.

“You see, there is a session and that session is made of two meetings, and a meeting comprises eight sittings. Sitting means only that day. If he were suspended for the rest of the sitting that means he can come back today.

“So he was, as recorded on page 57 of the Hansard, suspended for the rest of the session not the rest of the sitting, which means until Nov 30,” he said.

Asfia also clarified that Chong was not suspended for refusing to withdraw his motion for a detailed account from the chief minister of the whole amount of RM905,900 MRP fund approved by the august House for 2015.

He said it was because of the allegations made by Chong in his motion on Nov 21 which were unsubstantiated as the sum of RM250 million was not missing as all unused allocations were returned to the State Consolidated Fund in accordance with Section 4 of the Financial Procedure 1957 and Treasury Instruction.

“The allegation was made by the person who does not understand Treasury Instruction. Treasury Instruction 6(ii) states that any money appropriated for a particular purpose in the warrant shall be surrendered to the consolidated fund if not spent on that purpose during the period for which it was granted.

“For example, if an allocation of RM1 million is approved but only RM800,000 was spent, the unspent amount of RM20,000 will revert to the consolidated fund,” he explained.

Asfia pointed out that allocation for a particular programme or project may not be fully spent or not spent at all due to three reasons – project saving arising from actual cost lower than the estimated cost; project starts late due to various issues such as planning and land matters resulting in allocation not fully spent; and project cannot be implemented at all due to various factors such as cancellation of project and plan/scope resulting in unspent allocations.

He warned that any member could not simply make allegation in the august House like in the Sunday fish market.

“This is Parliament, the highest legislative body in the state, and so you cannot make any unsubstantiated allegation.

“You have to check your fact. No instigation or investigation of facts, no right to speak. So you rely on the parliamentary immunity.

“Well the standing orders provide. You made allegation under Standing Order 32(6) improper motive…allegation which you cannot substantiate.

“And then, you are asked to withdraw under Standing order 40(3). You persistently refused then the speaker has to move under Standing Order 40(4).

“For him (Chong) to say the speaker has no right is not correct because the Standing Order gives the speaker the right to penalise members who violate the standing orders and violate persistently,” he said.