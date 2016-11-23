Statistics Department surveying household income and expenditure

THE Department of Statistics is urging the public to give full cooperation to the ongoing Household Income Survey (HIS) and Household Expenditure Survey (HES) 2016/2017.

Key objectives

The main objectives of HIS are to measure the economic well-being of the people through information collected on income distribution patterns of household classified by various socio-economic characteristics; identifying the less fortunate groups; and collecting information on basic amenities of households covering education, health, housing and household products. The findings will be used by the government to plan national development programmes such as the Malaysia Plan.

For HES, the main objective is to collect information on the level and pattern of consumption expenditure of households for a comprehensive range of goods and services. This information serves as the basis for determining the goods and services to be included in the basket of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). It will also be used to update the CPI weights, whereby the CPI is a measure of the average rate of changes in price of a fixed basket of goods and services, which represents the expenditure pattern of households in Malaysia. HES has also become an invaluable source of information for the government and private sector, researchers and university students.

Department of Statistics Chief Statistician Datuk Dr. Abdul Rahman Hasan said the HIS/HES began in May and are expected to end next April. The survey data collection is based on face-to-face interviews along with questionnaires.

“The Department of Statistics is currently carrying out the HIS 2016/2017 to gather important input for the first half of the 11th Malaysia Plan, involving 85,400 households and 367,220 individuals. Meanwhile, the HES involves a total of 52,000 households and 223,600 individuals,” said Abdul Rahman during a special media briefing in Putrajaya recently.

“With a huge pool of samples and a scientific selection method, the survey is able to provide insightful statistics regarding income and expenditure estimates by district and state.”

He said as of last month for HIS, a total of 42,480 households, which is equivalent to half of the total 85,400 households have been surveyed, while for HES, 25,500 households or 49 per cent have been surveyed.

“We really hope that the public will give their best response in making this important survey a big success as we promise information of high quality,” he said.

Household information is confidential

Deputy Chief Statistician (Social / Demographic) Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin called on the public to give their full cooperation to those conducting the survey as the household information collection is strictly confidential.

“Under the Statistics Act 1965 (Revised-1989), all the information collected is strictly treated as confidential and is for the internal use of the Department of Statistics only,” he said.

In line with the Department of Statistics’ tagline ‘Better Data for A Better Future’, the government is urging the public to give full cooperation by providing accurate information for the surveys. This is of utmost importance because socio-economic development programmes are to a large extent derived from statistical input from the public.