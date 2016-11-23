Tajuddin will not be referred to parliamentary committee

KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman will not be referred to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly making a ‘sexist’ speech.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia said he agreed with his deputy, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee that the Pasir Salak MP was making references to the family name of Seputeh MP, Theresa Kok when he used the word ‘Kok’ in the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

“I have consulted my deputy (who chaired the meeting overnight) and read it on Hansard.

“Everything happened before everyone’s eyes and you see for yourself, the decision has been made, if you feel dissatisfied, please make a suggestion. If you don’t want to sit and continue to talk nonsense, I will use my power under Standing Orders 43.

“Everyone saw what happened. The Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee is for the instances when we need to have evidence and call witnesses to determine the issue,” he said.

He was speaking before the start of the debate on the Supply Bill 2017 at the committee level in the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

Pandikar also reminded all representatives to abstain from using words that violate the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders such as swear words that he had read in Hansard and clearly violated the rules.

“If they still want me to scream to test my patience, then try it out when I preside over the debate,” he said sternly.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said all MPs should adhere to Standing Orders and respect the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker who was presiding over the debate.

“Members of parliament can be of different views in agreeing and disagreeing, but it is not appropriate to make any personal attacks against other members of parliament,” she said. — Bernama