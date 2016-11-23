The rise of Miri in state volleyball

SIBU: Surprise package Miri lifted both titles in the Sarawak U-14 Volleyball Championship concluded here over the weekend.

Their boys won all five matches while the girls confirmed their dominance winning all four matches.

Three weeks ago, Miri also lifted the boy’s and girl’s titles in the Sarawak U-16 Volleyball championship.

The rapid rise of Miri in the sport did not escape Sibu Volleyball Association president Dr William Ting.

“Miri is not known to be a powerhouse in volleyball but a new era is in the making in recent years and Miri is fast coming up to break the central division teams stranglehold in the sport.

In a way, this augurs well for the development of the sport as there would be a wider scale of players for selection for national meet.”

He attributed the outstanding performance of Miri teams to their coaches who had worked hard to groom a new batch of players.

Meanwhile, Sarikei finished as runner-up in the boy’s section followed by Mukah, Meradong, Sibu and Limbang.

Sibu girls were second ahead of Meradong, Sarikei and Mukah.

Sibu Municipal Council Datuk Tiong Thai King gave away the prizes. Also present at the event were Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, Sarawak Volleyball Association deputy president Dr Gregory Hii and Sibu Volleyball Association chairman Dato Moh Wung Ming.