Three detained over purchase of smart phones using fake money

SHAH ALAM: Not so smart, after all…

Two men and a Thai woman who purchased smart phones using fake money have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

About 3am last Sunday, a police team picked up the suspects aged between 26 and 37, at an apartment in Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

Among others, the police found 106 sheets of fake RM100 notes, two printers, nine smart phones and a lap top.

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, ACP Mohd Sakri Ariffin said initial investigations revealed they were linked to 12 cases of smart phone purchase using fake money.

“The suspects were involved in similar activities over the past two weeks. The arrests were made following a police report lodged by a woman in Subang Jaya, who had fallen prey to their deception,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Mohd Sakri said the modus operandi of the group was to call the victim who advertised smart phones for sale online before arranging a meeting to buy the items.

“The victim was told to meet at a rather dark place where the suspects would hand over the fake money as payment. The suspects will then sell the phones,” he said, adding that the victim only became aware of the fake money much later.

He said with the arrests, a total of 12 cases in Subang Jaya, Klang and Shah Alam involving losses of RM35,000, had been solved. — Bernama