Sabah 

Three suspected drug mules detained in Tawau

TAWAU: Police confiscated 2,037.97 grams of syabu worth RM220,000 from three women at Lorong Pasaraya 1, behind Tanjung market here on November 21.

District police chief ACP Fadil Bin Marsus disclosed yesterday that two of the three suspects are Filipinos and the other a Malaysian. They are aged between 21 and 39 years old.

During inspection, one of the suspects threw away a black plastic bag she was holding. They also tried to run away but were caught by the police.

The police found two black plastic bags containing a pack of syabu and another black plastic bag with two packs of syabu.

“I suspect the three women are drug mules for an international drug trafficking syndicate.

“We have confiscated RM30,000 cash from one of the suspects whom we believe are earnings from the drug trafficking activities and the case would be investigated under Section 4 of the Dangerous Drugs Act (forfeiture of property) 1988,” Fadil said at a press conference yesterday.

On the same day, the police also arrested five other persons, including three women who are believed to be friends of the three suspects. All of them are jobless and aged between 16 and 52 years old. Three of them are Filipinos, two are Indonesians and one Malaysian.

Fadil said all the eight suspects were tested negative for drug abuse and they were remanded for seven days fron yesterday under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death sentence, if convicted.

