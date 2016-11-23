Trial of slain bank manager: Two prosecution witnesses called to testify

SIBU: The murder trial of a slain bank manager resumed at the High Court here yesterday with the 19th and 20th prosecution witnesses called to give their testimonies.

The 19th prosecution witness, Dzulkarnaen Haseri, a specialist from Maxis Telecommunication Company said his scope of work included processing official request from the law enforcement units of all government departments and agencies pertaining to sub details and bills of customers who registered with the company for their official investigation or also performing general duties as instructed by the management.

Upon examination in-chief by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Fillanny, he said in 2012, he did receive formal request from the Sibu police crime division.

Based on this official correspondence, he said, the police were looking for information of sub detail and billing for the phone no. 016-8606393 for the period from June 7 to 22, 2012.

He replied that he did comply with the request by replying via e-mail and provided them with the billing period on that particular number.

“The number, 016-8606393, is a postpaid line registered under Ling Hang Tser,” he said when giving his testimony against Ling Hang Tsyr, 34, in the murder trial.

Hang Tser is indicted together with another person still at large, namely her companion Andrew Tiong King Guan, 29. In furtherance of common intention, by way of conspiracy, abetted one Ling Hoe Ing in the commissioning of murder of her husband, Wong Jing Kui, an offence was committed in consequence of her abetment.

The offence was said to have taken place at the couple’s house in Ulu Sg Merah about 1.30am on June 14, 2012.

Dzulkarnaen said he prepared all the documents and compiled them (documents) which were printed from his computer under his supervision in a good and normal working condition.

When questioned, he said the computer he used to print out the documents was functioning as in its ordinary use, and handed over the documents to the case Investigation officer.

A manager of Celcom Telecommunication company in Kuala Lumpur, Norazlina Ahmad, who is the 20th prosecution witness told the court that in 2012, she was then a senior executive of the company.

Her scope of work then was to print the information of customers and details of billing based on application received from the authorities.

In 2012, she did receive a request from Sibu police for customer’s information and detailed billings for the handphone number 0111-961103.

To a question, she said she did reply to the request and confirmed that the number was a prepaid Celcom number.

However, she said Celcom was unable to provide the details of the calls and SMS because Celcom only kept the call and SMS in the prepaid system for a period of 60 days only.

Upon further questioning, Norazlina said she prepared and printed out the document from a computer which was in good condition at the time of the printing, and handed over the document to the Investigation officer of the case.

Hang Tser is represented by two defence counsels, Roger Chin and Anthony Tai from Kuching.

Hearing before High Court Judge Datuk Norcahaya Arshad continues today (Nov 23).